DWS to review NMB, CT water restrictions in September

The two cities have implemented water restrictions to lower consumption during the drought crisis in the Cape region.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation says it will review water restrictions for the City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay metros by the end of September.

The two cities have implemented water restrictions to lower consumption during the drought crisis in the Cape region.

The City of Cape Town implemented Level 6B water restrictions in 2017 to cope with the Western Cape’s worst drought in more than a century.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has this week implemented level C water restrictions as dam levels dropped below 20%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s Sputnik Ratau says, “The restrictions that we have gazetted as a department still remains in place. They will do so until the dams reach at least 85%.”

Meanwhile, dam levels in the Northern Cape have dropped by nearly 10% over the past year, from 93% to the current level of 85.5%.

Nationally the average dam levels across all provinces are 79.3%.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)