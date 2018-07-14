Dates set for KZN ANC elective conference
The task team says it has decided to hold the conference from 19 to 21 July.
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) provincial task team says concerns of unhappy members have been addressed, and a date for its elective conference has now been scheduled.
The task team says the provincial elective conference will take place next week.
Some members interdicted the conference in June expressing concern over planning processes prior to the event.
The task team says it has decided to hold the conference from 19 to 21 July.
ANC KZN convener Mike Mabuyakhulu says, “The date has been chosen. We’ve been in discussions with members who had taken the ANC to court, those who interdicted the conference. We’ve now reached consensus those unhappy members.”
More in Politics
-
ANC KZN elective conference to take place next week
-
DA lays fraud, corruption charges against VBS Bank execs
-
[OPINION] What the ANC needs to do to fix internal strife
-
ANC Gauteng ‘ready to defend’ court challenge over Sedibeng regional conference
-
UDM demands apology from DA over Mongameli Bobani’s axing
-
'ANCYL must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.