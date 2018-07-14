Dates set for KZN ANC elective conference

The task team says it has decided to hold the conference from 19 to 21 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) provincial task team says concerns of unhappy members have been addressed, and a date for its elective conference has now been scheduled.

The task team says the provincial elective conference will take place next week.

Some members interdicted the conference in June expressing concern over planning processes prior to the event.

The task team says it has decided to hold the conference from 19 to 21 July.

ANC KZN convener Mike Mabuyakhulu says, “The date has been chosen. We’ve been in discussions with members who had taken the ANC to court, those who interdicted the conference. We’ve now reached consensus those unhappy members.”