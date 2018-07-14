Popular Topics
DA sub-committee to tackle concerns on nomination regulations

Senior party leaders have raised concerns around proposed regulation which they warn could see provincial leaders become ‘omnipotent’.

FILE: Democratic Alliance members during the voting session on policies on at the party’s elective congress 8 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a sub-committee has been established to address frictions around a proposed amendment to the party’s regulations for the nomination of candidates to Parliament and provincial legislatures.

While the DA federal council is meeting this weekend, senior party leaders have raised concerns around the proposed regulation which they warn could see provincial leaders become ‘omnipotent’.

Members of the DA's federal council received an open letter on Friday urging them to reject the proposed amendment.

It would see provincial leaders becoming participating members in the selection panels for candidates to Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The DA’s Solly Malatsi says the council has established a sub-committee which will address the matter.

“That sub-committee will then meet this evening and provide a way forward as to how that issue should then be done in line with the constitution of the party.”

Concerned senior leaders have warned the proposed amendment will have far-reaching harmful consequences for the DA ahead of elections next year.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA