Cloudy day expected in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents should expect a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with cool and cold temperatures.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse says residents should also expect light showers later.

Nurse says Cape Town residents should expect a mostly cloudy day.

“Isolated shower to occur across the province on Saturday and Sunday. And looking at Cape Town, we’re expecting mostly cloudy conditions with a few light showers in the morning. Temperatures will remain cool to cold across Gauteng, and cool in Cape Town.”