Bikers celebrate Madiba’s legacy by helping keep girls in school

Bikers for Mandela Day was started in 2010 by Nelson Madiba’s former personal assistant, Zelda la Grange.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Scores of bikers have gathered along Darling Street in the Cape Town CBD all in the name of Madiba and sanitary pads.

The aim of the initiative is to celebrate Madiba’s legacy by assisting young girls who miss school every month because they don’t have access to sanitary ware.

Men and women of all ages from communities across Cape Town have gathered in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday morning to honour the late Nelson Mandela, and to support young girls who don’t have access to sanitary ware.

WATCH: #Bikers4Madiba collect sanitary pads for the underprivileged

Some motorbikes have packs of sanitary pads stuck to them while others are brandishing pictures of a smiling Madiba.

Madiba’s former personal assistant, Zelda la Grange says, “the aim of this initiative is to support girls who miss school annually because of a lack of sanitary pads. We’ve asked all the bikers to donate to the cause.”

Pads brought along by bikers today will be distributed to disadvantaged girls by project partner Mimi Women, a local foundation that makes, sells and distributes sanitary pads.

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Sixty-seven underprivileged students are taking part in a youth program on Saturday in honour of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

The program taking place at the Wanderers Club in Illovo is aimed at giving local youth the skills to be more employable.

BetterSA and the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet group say the program is aimed at empowering the youth of today to ensure they have a better chance of being employed in future.

The beneficiaries come from four local youth programmes, the Yes Youth Employment Service developed by president Cyril Ramaohosa, iKamva Youth, Refilwe Community Project and the Emdeni Youth programme.

Myschool’s Helene Brand says, “At the end of this event, they will have valuable skills and I think, also, they will some good connections today with people in their community who would want to help them in becoming employed.”

The beneficiaries will gain interviewing and CV-writing skills. They will also leave with a formal interview outfit Courtesy of Clothing Bank.

