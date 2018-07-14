Armsta members fear for their safety after deadly attack
Armsta’s John Minisi says while police are still trying to establish who the gunmen are, he and his colleagues are stepping up their own security.
JOHANNESBURG - Managers from Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) Taxi Association say they fear for their safety after their chairperson and a colleague were gunned down.
Sam Budzwa and Fani Ramatfwane were shot dead while on their way home in Marlboro in Sandton on Thursday, while a third colleague who survived the shooting.
According to the taxi association, a police car was escorting the trio, but police could not confirm this.
Armsta’s John Minisi says while police are still trying to establish who the gunmen are, he and his colleagues are stepping up their own security.
“I want to secure my safety as a member and the public relation officer of the organisation”
Police are now waiting for the third man, also an Armsta member, to recover enough to give a detailed statement on Thursday’s shooting.
With few details, many questions remain unanswered and taxi owners now fear the alleged gunmen could strike again.
Armsta will be holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the murder of its boss.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.