Armsta members fear for their safety after deadly attack

JOHANNESBURG - Managers from Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) Taxi Association say they fear for their safety after their chairperson and a colleague were gunned down.

Sam Budzwa and Fani Ramatfwane were shot dead while on their way home in Marlboro in Sandton on Thursday, while a third colleague who survived the shooting.

According to the taxi association, a police car was escorting the trio, but police could not confirm this.

Armsta’s John Minisi says while police are still trying to establish who the gunmen are, he and his colleagues are stepping up their own security.

“I want to secure my safety as a member and the public relation officer of the organisation”

Police are now waiting for the third man, also an Armsta member, to recover enough to give a detailed statement on Thursday’s shooting.

With few details, many questions remain unanswered and taxi owners now fear the alleged gunmen could strike again.

Armsta will be holding a meeting on Monday to discuss the murder of its boss.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)