Armsta calls for calm after killing of chairperson Sam Budzwa

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) Taxi Association has called on members to remain calm and not to jump to conclusions around the murder of their boss Sam Budzwa and a colleague.

Budzwa and Fani Ramatfwane were killed on Thursday when the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on their car. A third colleague was wounded.

No arrests have yet been made.

Armsta’s public relation officer John Mnisi has called on taxi drivers and owners to remain cool-headed and not to act irresponsibly as police try to establish the details of the deadly shooting.

“We’ve talked to them, but everybody must remain calm. Don’t rush to a conclusion because you don’t know what’s happening.”

Armsta and another rival association have been competing for taxi routes in the Midrand area for almost two years, with Budzwa having raised concerns with the police back in 2016.

Police are still investigating who was behind the shooting and are hoping to get more details from the man who survived the shooting.

