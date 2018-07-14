Armsta calls for calm after killing of chairperson Sam Budzwa
Budzwa and Fani Ramatfwane were killed on Thursday when the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on their car.
JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) Taxi Association has called on members to remain calm and not to jump to conclusions around the murder of their boss Sam Budzwa and a colleague.
Budzwa and Fani Ramatfwane were killed on Thursday when the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on their car. A third colleague was wounded.
No arrests have yet been made.
Armsta’s public relation officer John Mnisi has called on taxi drivers and owners to remain cool-headed and not to act irresponsibly as police try to establish the details of the deadly shooting.
“We’ve talked to them, but everybody must remain calm. Don’t rush to a conclusion because you don’t know what’s happening.”
Armsta and another rival association have been competing for taxi routes in the Midrand area for almost two years, with Budzwa having raised concerns with the police back in 2016.
Police are still investigating who was behind the shooting and are hoping to get more details from the man who survived the shooting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.