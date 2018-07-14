ANCWL congratulates Mkhwebane on OAMA role
As first vice president of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association, Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be the spokesperson of the association and will oversee its operation.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League has congratulated Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on her appointment as first vice president of the African Ombudsman and Mediators Association.
In this role Mkhwebane will be the spokesperson of the association and will oversee its operation, amongst other duties.
The appointment of Mkhwebane is one of three following the exit of Ethiopia's Fozia Amin who's been president since 2014.
Amin is replaced by Burundi's Edouard Nduwimana, with Côte d'Ivoire’s Adama Toungara serving as second vice president.
Mkhwebane is the chairperson of the association's research and training agency which is based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The ANC Women's League has described the appointment as a vote of confidence in Mkhwebane who will serve in the position until November this year when the assembly elects new office bearers.
