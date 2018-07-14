A million meals for Mandela Day
FoodForward SA has identified 600 charities as beneficiaries of its Mandela Day initiative.
JOHANNESBURG - FoodForward SA says it aims to donate a million meals over Mandela Day.
The organisation has identified 600 charities as beneficiaries.
Fund manager Kate Hamilton has invited South Africans to buy items and donate them at Pick n Pay outlets across the country until Sunday.
She says the donations will go a long way in assisting the vulnerable and those in need.
“We want South African to come out and work with us to address this problem. All the information they need is on our website.”
Established in 2009 to address widespread hunger in South Africa, FoodForward SA connects a world of excess to a world of need by recovering surplus food from the consumer goods supply chain. In partnership with various stakeholders, it implements an ecosystem that uses surplus food as a catalyst for social change.
