67 students gain skills at Mandela Day event

The programme is aimed at empowering 67 students to ensure they have a better chance of being employed in the future.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven underprivileged students took part in a youth programme on Saturday in honour of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.

Better SA and The MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet group says the programme is aimed at empowering the youth of today to ensure they have a better chance of being employed in future.

The beneficiaries come from four local youth programmes - the Yes Youth Employment Service developed by president Cyril Ramaohosa, Ikamva Youth, Refilwe Community Project and the Emdeni Youth Programme.

"At the end of this event they will have valuable skills and they will make some good connections with people in their community that want to help them become employed," says MySchool's Helene Brand.

The beneficiaries will gain interviewing and CV-writing skills. They will also leave with a formal interview outfit courtesy of Clothing Bank.