67 students gain skills at Mandela Day event
The programme is aimed at empowering 67 students to ensure they have a better chance of being employed in the future.
JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven underprivileged students took part in a youth programme on Saturday in honour of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.
Better SA and The MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet group says the programme is aimed at empowering the youth of today to ensure they have a better chance of being employed in future.
The beneficiaries come from four local youth programmes - the Yes Youth Employment Service developed by president Cyril Ramaohosa, Ikamva Youth, Refilwe Community Project and the Emdeni Youth Programme.
"At the end of this event they will have valuable skills and they will make some good connections with people in their community that want to help them become employed," says MySchool's Helene Brand.
The beneficiaries will gain interviewing and CV-writing skills. They will also leave with a formal interview outfit courtesy of Clothing Bank.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Family of Duduzane Zuma crash victims: Our feelings being disregarded
-
PowerBall results: Friday 13 July 2018
-
Kaizer Chiefs name Giovanni Solinas as new coach
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Ramaphosa to return to SA after securing $20bn investment from Mideast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.