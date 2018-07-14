4 children die in Ga-Makgoba accident

Five other passengers have been left with critical injuries, while 4 others - including the driver - escaped with minor to moderate wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Four children aged between 1 and 5 have died after the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control in Ga-Makgoba in the Limpopo province.

It is understood 17 people, including children, were on board when the Toyota Venture was involved in the accident.

Transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has condemned those who disregard road laws by overloading their vehicles, among other contraventions.

Spokesman Matome Tauatsoala says, “When there is an overload, there is a likelihood that when you have a problem, it is likely you will endanger the lives of many people. We send condolences to the families of the deceased.”