17 arrested after spike in W Cape gang-related violence

CAPE TOWN - Police have made 17 arrests during a crime-fighting operation in the Bonteheuwel, Kalksteenfontein and Bishop Lavis areas.

Officers swooped in on the communities following a spike in deadly gang-related violence in recent weeks.

At least five alleged gang members have been killed in Bonteheuwel alone since last week Thursday following the murder of a gang leader.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says the operation was planned to curb and stop the shootings and gang activities in the area.

"Seventeen arrests were made for offences varying from the possession of drugs, assault, housebreaking and theft, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm."

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie says while Bonteheuwel has more than 65,000 residents, the area has no fully functional police station.

"We don't have a fully functional police station, but a satellite station that really just services proof of addresses and affidavits. It is unacceptable that we are being ignored."