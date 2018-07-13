Workers at bogus TV channel angry & frustrated in pay row

Ninety employees, including some top journalists, have been left in limbo after allegedly being lured to leave their jobs to join the channel, believing it would broadcast 24 hours a day on DStv.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers who claim that they've fallen victim to a bogus new television channel say they're angry and frustrated after being told not to report for work until further notice.

Ninety employees, including some top journalists, have been left in limbo after allegedly being lured to leave their jobs to join the channel, believing that it would broadcast 24 hours a day on DStv.

Managing director Channon Merricks allegedly duped them into thinking that he had already been awarded the broadcast rights for the channel.

Merricks, who is also the owner of Vila Kasi Holdings, is accused of not having paid staff and contractors for months.

One of the affected employees Fahraaz Patel says that workers have been left stranded.

“It’s a really sad day because a number of them are mothers. [They’re] people who have responsibilities towards their families. Some cars have been repossessed and houses.”

Merricks has denied that he duped the workers, saying he's an honest businessman.

“We didn’t scam people. Yes, people want us to say things in the public of whether we bid or we didn’t. There’s nondisclosure on things like that, I’m not going to entertain that part.”

