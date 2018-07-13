Vila Kasi’s Channon Merricks slams claims of duping workers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Vila Kasi’s Channon Merricks slams claims of duping workers

Ninety employees claim they have not been paid for several weeks now after being duped into leaving their jobs and join the channel which was apparently due to launch next month.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of a media house embroiled in an alleged bogus job scam has rubbished claims that he duped workers and insists he runs a legitimate company.

Workers have accused Vila Kasi owner Channon Merricks of allegedly luring them into believing he had already been awarded broadcasting rights to run a 24-hour news broadcast channel on DStv.

Ninety employees, including some top journalists, claim they have not been paid for several weeks now after being duped into leaving their jobs and join the channel which was apparently due to launch next month.

One of the affected employees Fahraaz Patel says despite several promises workers have been taken from pillar to post regarding their salaries.

“We then approached unions to say we have been scammed by this man, and according to the report, he was let off a 2010 housing project.”

However, Merricks claims his company has been experiencing problems with its payroll and are addressing the issue.

“Today is about 10, 11 days from the date… and we’re making headlines. We’re the first company in the world that has made headlines for not paying workers 10 days later.”

LISTEN: Vila Kasi owner Channon Merricks responds to claims of job scam

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA