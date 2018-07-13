-
Vila Kasi’s Channon Merricks slams claims of duping workers
Ninety employees claim they have not been paid for several weeks now after being duped into leaving their jobs and join the channel which was apparently due to launch next month.
JOHANNESBURG - The owner of a media house embroiled in an alleged bogus job scam has rubbished claims that he duped workers and insists he runs a legitimate company.
Workers have accused Vila Kasi owner Channon Merricks of allegedly luring them into believing he had already been awarded broadcasting rights to run a 24-hour news broadcast channel on DStv.
Ninety employees, including some top journalists, claim they have not been paid for several weeks now after being duped into leaving their jobs and join the channel which was apparently due to launch next month.
One of the affected employees Fahraaz Patel says despite several promises workers have been taken from pillar to post regarding their salaries.
“We then approached unions to say we have been scammed by this man, and according to the report, he was let off a 2010 housing project.”
However, Merricks claims his company has been experiencing problems with its payroll and are addressing the issue.
“Today is about 10, 11 days from the date… and we’re making headlines. We’re the first company in the world that has made headlines for not paying workers 10 days later.”
LISTEN: Vila Kasi owner Channon Merricks responds to claims of job scam
