Tshwane municipality hoping to restore power in Pretoria east soon

Large parts of the eastern suburbs including Faerie Glen, Equestria, and Silver Lakes have been without power since Tuesday.

PRETORIA - The Tshwane municipality says it hopes to start reconnecting electricity in parts of Pretoria east from Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

An electrical fault caused a fire that gutted the Wapadrand substation.

Tshwane utility services MMC Darryl Moss says a technical team is on site and working around the clock.

“The work there is really going well. Those guys are doing nothing short of a small miracle. The rebuilding of the substation is going according to plan [and] all the material that is required are now on site.”

He says once the rebuild is completed technicians can start the reconnecting process.

“We would really hope that we can start switching on, and we’ll do it area by area for Saturday evening and Sunday morning, thereabouts.”

The municipality has warned affected residents to treat electricity points as live at all times.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)