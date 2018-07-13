Taxi association Armsta wants answers on chairperson's murder

Sam Budzwa and a colleague were shot dead in Malboro, Sandton, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Managers from the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) are in a meeting discussing the details surrounding the death of their chairperson, Sam Budzwa.

Budzwa and a colleague were shot dead in Marlboro, Sandton, on Thursday.

Another member was wounded in the attack and is recovering in hospital.

Armsta claims that the men were being escorted home by police when the shooting occurred.

Police have, however, not confirmed this.

Armsta's John Minisi says members want answers on why their boss was targeted.

“We gathered with the officers, with the other executive members, to try to find out what’s happening. We are shocked, we don’t know what’s happening.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)