State requests 2-month postponement in Johan Williams murder case
Williams appeared in the Wellington magistrates court on Friday in connection with murder of Kuils River mom Chantelle Matthyssen and 35-year-old Maria Isaacs, who lived in Malmesbury.
CAPE TOWN - The State has requested a two-month postponement in a murder case against a man accused of killing at least two women.
It's believed Johan Williams lured them to Wellington under the pretence of getting them jobs.
The families of the two women say they never heard from them again after they left their homes last month.
Their bodies were found last week.
A friend of Isaacs attended the case on Friday and was visibly emotional after proceedings.
#ChantelleMatthyssen A Wellinnton community came out in its numbers today to voice its dissatisfaction. They’re calling for harsh punishment for the accused if he’s convicted. SF pic.twitter.com/2joBkrGBH8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018
#ChantelleMatthyssen Emotions ran high as Williams was escorted out of the holding cells into a police vehicle before being taken back to prison. A group of residents could be heard shouting ‘murderer’ and ‘no bail’ as he was escorted from the courthouse. SF pic.twitter.com/6dL56DYtov— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018
She explains how Isaacs left her home allegedly to meet up with Williams.
"I personally spoke with that man and he told me that he took her to Touws River. And we believed the lies he told."
Emotions ran high in the public gallery with a group of community members shouting at the accused as he was escorted out of court.
The angry bystanders waited outside the courtyard to see the accused transported back to prison, saying they've had enough of violence against women.
“No bail! No bail! No bail!”
The matter has been postponed until 11 September for further investigation.
