State requests 2-month postponement in Johan Williams murder case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

State requests 2-month postponement in Johan Williams murder case

Williams appeared in the Wellington magistrates court on Friday in connection with murder of Kuils River mom Chantelle Matthyssen and 35-year-old Maria Isaacs, who lived in Malmesbury.

Wellington community members protest outside the magistrates court where murder accused Johan Williams made an appearance on 13 July 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Wellington community members protest outside the magistrates court where murder accused Johan Williams made an appearance on 13 July 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The State has requested a two-month postponement in a murder case against a man accused of killing at least two women.

It's believed Johan Williams lured them to Wellington under the pretence of getting them jobs.

Williams appeared in the Wellington magistrates court on Friday in connection with murder of Kuils River mom Chantelle Matthyssen and 35-year-old Maria Isaacs, who lived in Malmesbury.

The families of the two women say they never heard from them again after they left their homes last month.

Their bodies were found last week.

A friend of Isaacs attended the case on Friday and was visibly emotional after proceedings.

She explains how Isaacs left her home allegedly to meet up with Williams.

"I personally spoke with that man and he told me that he took her to Touws River. And we believed the lies he told."

Emotions ran high in the public gallery with a group of community members shouting at the accused as he was escorted out of court.

The angry bystanders waited outside the courtyard to see the accused transported back to prison, saying they've had enough of violence against women.

“No bail! No bail! No bail!”

The matter has been postponed until 11 September for further investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA