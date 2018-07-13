South Africans urged to carry Mandela commemorative notes with pride
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says like Mandela himself, bank notes serve as pieces of craftsmanship reflecting the soul of the nation.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says South Africans should carry the Nelson Mandela commemorative notes with pride as they represent the legacy Mandela left behind.
The Reserve Bank launched notes and R5 circulation coins in honour of Mandela’s centenary year in Pretoria on Friday.
The first lot of notes has been distributed to certain ATMs nationwide.
“Just like Madiba was, bank notes are a country’s ambassador showcasing its culture to the rest of the world just as Madiba was to South Africa. Bank notes are the front or showpiece of our nation.”
WATCH: New Madiba notes, coin officially launched
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
