Sindiso Magaqa's family say post-mortem started without their permission

Today marks exactly a year since the former ANC Youth League secretary was shot in an apparent hit in Umzimkhulu, along with two other councillors.

DURBAN - The family of the late Sindiso Magaqa has revealed how the post-mortem on his body was started without their permission.

Today marks exactly a year since the former ANC Youth League secretary was shot in an apparent hit in Umzimkhulu, along with two other councillors.

While it was widely reported that Magaqa died weeks later as a result of his gunshot wounds, the family says that it believes that he was poisoned by someone close to him.

In an exclusive sit down interview, Magaqa’s relatives say they haven’t found closure because they don’t believe that he died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

"But now now, this thing about him having stomach crampsin hospital as if he had eaten poison we really don't understand. How come his injuries were from the waist down, yet it was as if he had eaten poison."

This is despite police ruling out the possibility of him being poisoned while giving testimony during the Moerane Commission of Inquiry.

Brigadier Maqashalala: "We did get hold of the toxicology report. It excluded the possibility of poison."

The family also says that not a single politician has made good on the promises made to them at the funeral last year.

PODCAST: Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa