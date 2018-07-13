Sactwu vows members will continue strike until demands met

Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel says that 99% of its shoe factories have shut down.

CAPE TOWN - Clothing and textile factories remain closed across the country as more than 10,000 workers wait for a new wage offer from employers.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) says employers have not agreed to their demand of a 9.5 % wage increase.

Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel says that 99% of its shoe factories have shut down.

The workers want a 9.5% salary increase, and employers are offering a 6.25%.

Kriel says that employers haven’t indicated any new offer. He says that more than 10,000 workers have gone on strike and will now wait on employers to come up with an offer.

“For all intents and purposes, the industry has been completely shut down. There is not a single factory that is fully operational in the country that we know of. There some areas like Ladismith that we know of issues that we working out.”

Kriel has told EWN that workers will continue to strike until all demands are met.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)