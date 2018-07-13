Sactwu vows members will continue strike until demands met
Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel says that 99% of its shoe factories have shut down.
CAPE TOWN - Clothing and textile factories remain closed across the country as more than 10,000 workers wait for a new wage offer from employers.
The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) says employers have not agreed to their demand of a 9.5 % wage increase.
Sactwu secretary-general Andre Kriel says that 99% of its shoe factories have shut down.
The workers want a 9.5% salary increase, and employers are offering a 6.25%.
Kriel says that employers haven’t indicated any new offer. He says that more than 10,000 workers have gone on strike and will now wait on employers to come up with an offer.
“For all intents and purposes, the industry has been completely shut down. There is not a single factory that is fully operational in the country that we know of. There some areas like Ladismith that we know of issues that we working out.”
Kriel has told EWN that workers will continue to strike until all demands are met.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan says SA may be experiencing 'Bell Pottinger Part II'
-
Kaizer Chiefs name Giovanni Solinas as new coach
-
Man dies after falling from 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
-
Man accused of killing Chantelle Matthyssen facing second murder charge
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.