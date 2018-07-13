SA's Kevin Anderson foils John Isner to reach maiden Wimbledon final

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA's Kevin Anderson foils John Isner to reach maiden Wimbledon final

In a marathon match which was the longest in Wimbledon semifinal history, lasting over five hours on court, Anderson was able to claw back from 2-1 back to seal the victory.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018. Picture: AFP.
South Africa's Kevin Anderson returns against US player John Isner during their men's singles semi-final match on the eleventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2018. Picture: AFP.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson will play in his first Wimbledon final on Sunday after beating big-serving American John Isner 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 26-24 in the semifinal.

In a marathon match on Friday night which was the longest in Wimbledon semifinal history, lasting over five hours on court, Anderson was able to claw back from 2-1 back to seal the victory.

After winning the first set, Anderson then lost the following two sets, with the first three sets all needing a tie-breaker to separate the two men. Anderson then took the fourth set 6-4, breaking the Isner serve twice in the set.

Anderson will now play the winner of either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA