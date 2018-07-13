SA's Kevin Anderson foils John Isner to reach maiden Wimbledon final

In a marathon match which was the longest in Wimbledon semifinal history, lasting over five hours on court, Anderson was able to claw back from 2-1 back to seal the victory.

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson will play in his first Wimbledon final on Sunday after beating big-serving American John Isner 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 26-24 in the semifinal.

In a marathon match on Friday night which was the longest in Wimbledon semifinal history, lasting over five hours on court, Anderson was able to claw back from 2-1 back to seal the victory.

After winning the first set, Anderson then lost the following two sets, with the first three sets all needing a tie-breaker to separate the two men. Anderson then took the fourth set 6-4, breaking the Isner serve twice in the set.

Anderson will now play the winner of either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.