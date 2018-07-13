Putin set to attend Brics summit in Johannesburg

South Africa has this year assumed the rotating presidency of the grouping, which also includes Russia, China, Brazil and India.

JOHANNESBURG - Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, is expected in Johannesburg in a fortnight.

The Kremlin says that he's planning to attend the Brics summit on 26 and 27 July.

Putin's aide made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

South Africa has this year assumed the rotating presidency of the grouping, which also includes Russia, China, Brazil and India.