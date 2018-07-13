Pretoria East residents to only have power on Sunday after substation burns down
The City of Tshwane says technicians are working on getting the substation up and running again.
JOHANNESBURG – Pretoria East residents left in the dark following the burning down of the Wapadrand substation will only have power on Sunday.
The substation caught fire on Tuesday due to a technical issue.
Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “We had initially thought that it will be up and running between two to three days, however, when our technicians went on site and conducted further investigation, they discovered that the extent of damage and repair work was so severe.”
Affected areas include Wapadrand, Equestria, Silverlakes and Faerie Glen.
