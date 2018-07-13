Popcru urges community to join march over police grievances

Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.

JOHANNESBURG – Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will be marching to all departments in the criminal justice sector in Pretoria on Friday to highlight a number of grievances.

The union says the demands of members have been ignored by government for too long.

Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.

The union's Dloze Matooane said: “We urge society to join the Popcru march in that the workers in the criminal justice sector actually receive the necessary attention with regard to their grievances, which will be in the interests of all, including ordinary members of society.”