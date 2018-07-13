Popcru urges community to join march over police grievances

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Popcru urges community to join march over police grievances

Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.

FILE: Members of Popcru march in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: EWN
FILE: Members of Popcru march in Johannesburg CBD. Picture: EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will be marching to all departments in the criminal justice sector in Pretoria on Friday to highlight a number of grievances.

The union says the demands of members have been ignored by government for too long.

Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.

The union's Dloze Matooane said: “We urge society to join the Popcru march in that the workers in the criminal justice sector actually receive the necessary attention with regard to their grievances, which will be in the interests of all, including ordinary members of society.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA