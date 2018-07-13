Popcru march in Pretoria to highlight grievances in criminal justice sector
Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.
JOHANNESBURG – Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will be marching to all departments in the criminal justice sector in Pretoria on Friday to highlight a number of grievances.
The union says the demands of members have been ignored by government for too long.
Some of these issues include restructuring the South African Police Service and bringing an end to police killings.
The union's Dloze Matooane says: “We urge society to join the Popcru march in that the workers in the criminal justice sector actually receive the necessary attention with regard to their grievances which will be in the interests of all, including ordinary members of society.”
Meanwhile, the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) said it fully supports the national march planned by Popcru on Friday.
Matooane says they fully understand and support the grievances of police, correctional and traffic officers who are members of their sister union.
“We will be joining Popcru on the ground as they submit their memorandum. We are fully behind them and support their grievances, and therefore we urge society to join the Popcru march in that the workers in the criminal justice sector actually receive the necessary attention with regards to their grievances.”
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan says SA may be experiencing 'Bell Pottinger Part II'
-
Man dies after falling from 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
'CPS must stop its obstructionist & destructive behaviour'
-
Armsta confirms chairman gunned down in Marlboro
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.