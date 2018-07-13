Police, Zwelihle protesters locked in stand-off

Hundreds of residents have been protesting this week, calling for the release of a community activist.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers and protesters in Zwelihle, in Hermanus, are once again locked in a stand-off.

Hundreds of residents have been protesting this week, calling for the release of a community activist.

The man was arrested earlier this week for incitement and malicious damage to property.

The Hermanus swimming pool has been torched, as well as a section of the Walker Bay recycling facility.

Officers have been firing rubber bullets, using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the large group.

Hermanus resident Marthunis Barnard said: “A group of protesters has gathered on a koppie next to the pool of Zwelihle. They also tried to march to the R43 but police have pushed them back into Zwelihle and they are currently in a stand-off with them.”

#Zwelihle All seems quiet for now. More officers have arrived in Swartdam road. MM pic.twitter.com/riqGKp50JR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018