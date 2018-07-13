[PODCAST] Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa

Ziyanda Ngcobo | EWN goes inside the truth in a new three-part podcast series, “Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa”. In episode one, journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo takes a look at what killed the former ANC youth league secretary. Did he really die from the gunshot wounds from that July drive-by shooting or was he “finished off” by his enemies with poison as the family believes?

