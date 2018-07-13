Phumzile Dube's family await justice in Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case
A relative says that the family had already started to accept that the case might not go anywhere because of how powerful the Zuma family is.
JOHANNESBURG - Relatives of a woman who was killed in a car crash involving ex-president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have told Eyewitness News of their heartache, having been waiting four years for closure and justice.
Phumzile Dube died instantly when Zuma's Porche hit the taxi she was travelling in on Grayston Drive in Sandton in 2014.
Another commuter Nanki Mashaba died in hospital a few weeks later.
Zuma appeared briefly in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday, where his culpable homicide case was postponed to next month.
On Friday, EWN sat down with a relative of Dube, who asked not to be named, because of fear of possible victimisation.
The man says that the past four years have been extremely difficult for Dube’s family.
“We are not doing well because this case has been dragging on for four years until last December, when AfriForum came and offered us their help. The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] was quiet and would not update us on the case.”
He says the family had already started to accept that the case might not go anywhere because of how powerful the Zuma family is.
“There are many cases where a person has done wrong. If my sister’s accident was caused by another person, that person would’ve already been in jail.”
He and the rest of the family have thanked AfriForum which took on the case pro bono and pressured the NPA to prosecute.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Kaizer Chiefs name Giovanni Solinas as new coach
-
Gordhan says SA may be experiencing 'Bell Pottinger Part II'
-
Man injured after crashing vehicle off Camps Bay cliff
-
Man dies after falling from 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
DA lays fraud, corruption charges against VBS Bank execs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.