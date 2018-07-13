Phumzile Dube's family await justice in Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case

A relative says that the family had already started to accept that the case might not go anywhere because of how powerful the Zuma family is.

JOHANNESBURG - Relatives of a woman who was killed in a car crash involving ex-president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have told Eyewitness News of their heartache, having been waiting four years for closure and justice.

Phumzile Dube died instantly when Zuma's Porche hit the taxi she was travelling in on Grayston Drive in Sandton in 2014.

Another commuter Nanki Mashaba died in hospital a few weeks later.

Zuma appeared briefly in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday, where his culpable homicide case was postponed to next month.

On Friday, EWN sat down with a relative of Dube, who asked not to be named, because of fear of possible victimisation.

The man says that the past four years have been extremely difficult for Dube’s family.

“We are not doing well because this case has been dragging on for four years until last December, when AfriForum came and offered us their help. The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] was quiet and would not update us on the case.”

He says the family had already started to accept that the case might not go anywhere because of how powerful the Zuma family is.

“There are many cases where a person has done wrong. If my sister’s accident was caused by another person, that person would’ve already been in jail.”

He and the rest of the family have thanked AfriForum which took on the case pro bono and pressured the NPA to prosecute.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)