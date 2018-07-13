Old Mutual appoints Deloitte as joint auditor in a blow to scandal-hit KPMG

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

Old Mutual appoints Deloitte as joint auditor in a blow to scandal-hit KPMG

KPMG’s SA unit is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Guptas, who have been accused of using their links with ex-President Jacob Zuma to amass wealth.

FILE: A Deloitte logo is pictured on a sign outside the company's offices in London on 25 September 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Deloitte logo is pictured on a sign outside the company's offices in London on 25 September 2017. Picture: AFP.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African insurer Old Mutual has appointed Deloitte as joint auditor alongside scandal-hit KPMG, it said on Thursday, an unusual move reflecting what it said were unresolved challenges related to its sole auditor for nearly two decades.

KPMG’s South African unit is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Gupta family, who have been accused of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to amass wealth.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

“Old Mutual has been continuously engaging with KPMG International and KPMG South Africa on concerns regarding the ongoing challenges raised in their South Africa business,” Old Mutual said. “Until these challenges are resolved, Old Mutual believes it is prudent to appoint a joint auditor.”

KPMG has been losing clients over the last year after its own inquiry found flaws in work it did for the Guptas and the national tax agency.

Its woes deepened in April after failing to spot a crippling hole in smaller lender VBS Mutual Bank, a collapsed bank in which it was also revealed two of KPMG auditors had undisclosed loans.

Last month, KPMG unveiled plans to cut 400 staff and close small regional offices in response to a reduced number of clients.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA