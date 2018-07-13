Old Mutual appoints Deloitte as joint auditor in a blow to scandal-hit KPMG
KPMG’s SA unit is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Guptas, who have been accused of using their links with ex-President Jacob Zuma to amass wealth.
JOHANNESBURG - South African insurer Old Mutual has appointed Deloitte as joint auditor alongside scandal-hit KPMG, it said on Thursday, an unusual move reflecting what it said were unresolved challenges related to its sole auditor for nearly two decades.
KPMG’s South African unit is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Gupta family, who have been accused of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to amass wealth.
The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.
“Old Mutual has been continuously engaging with KPMG International and KPMG South Africa on concerns regarding the ongoing challenges raised in their South Africa business,” Old Mutual said. “Until these challenges are resolved, Old Mutual believes it is prudent to appoint a joint auditor.”
KPMG has been losing clients over the last year after its own inquiry found flaws in work it did for the Guptas and the national tax agency.
Its woes deepened in April after failing to spot a crippling hole in smaller lender VBS Mutual Bank, a collapsed bank in which it was also revealed two of KPMG auditors had undisclosed loans.
Last month, KPMG unveiled plans to cut 400 staff and close small regional offices in response to a reduced number of clients.
More in Business
-
'CPS must stop its obstructionist & destructive behaviour'
-
Will Eskom afford to pay over 7% salary increases for 2018?
-
VBS Bank depositors to have access to money from today
-
Apple launches $300m green energy fund in China
-
Radebe welcomes Saudi Arabia’s $10bn investment commitment to SA
-
#RandReport: Rand stronger on sell-off retreat, stocks falter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.