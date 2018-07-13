Mossel Bay opposition parties slam tariff increases on graves

The cost to buy a plot has increased from R873 in the previous financial year to over R5,000 in this year.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties are digging in their heels in Mossel Bay, where they are railing against the municipality's tariff increases on graves.

The cost to buy a plot has increased from R873 in the previous financial year to over R5,000 in this year.

The municipality says costs had to increase to recoup the money spent on building a new cemetery.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) in Mossel Bay have criticised the cemetery tariff increases.

Icosa's Dawid Kamfer says his party intends bringing a motion before council, to put a stop to the tariff hikes.

“Icosa put in a motion to tell the municipality’s council it’s too high. They must reconsider the price of the graveyards.”

The R5,278 it now costs to buy a plot, excludes the cost of digging a grave.

The municipality's Colin Puren says while opposition parties opposed the 2018/2019 budget when it was tabled in council, no one specifically raised the issue of the cemetery tariff increases.

Puren says the council's budget approval process was above board, and met all the public participation requirements.

He says council will have to consider any motions against the increases when they are tabled.