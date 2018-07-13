Popular Topics
Man injured after crashing vehicle off Camps Bay cliff

ER24 paramedics say the man was still trapped in his car when they reached the scene at the bottom of a small cliff.

A man has been injured after crashing his vehicle off a cliff on Victoria Road in Camps Bay on 13 July 2018. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
A man has been injured after crashing his vehicle off a cliff on Victoria Road in Camps Bay on 13 July 2018. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been injured after crashing his vehicle off a cliff on Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

ER24 paramedics say the man was still trapped in his car when they reached the scene at the bottom of a small cliff.

Specialised equipment had to be used to free him in an operation that lasted 45 minutes.

The man sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Somerset Hospital for treatment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

