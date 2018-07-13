Man injured after crashing vehicle off Camps Bay cliff

ER24 paramedics say the man was still trapped in his car when they reached the scene at the bottom of a small cliff.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been injured after crashing his vehicle off a cliff on Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

Specialised equipment had to be used to free him in an operation that lasted 45 minutes.

The man sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Somerset Hospital for treatment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)