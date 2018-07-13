Man accused of killing Chantelle Matthyssen facing second murder charge
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing Kuils River mother Chantelle Matthyssen, is now also charged with the murder of a Malmesbury woman.
Johan Williams has appeared in the Wellington magistrate’s court where the case has been postponed to 11 September for further investigation.
He also faces separate assault and rape charges.
Williams was arrested shortly after 21-year-old Matthyssen’s body was discovered under branches on a farm in the Boland town, a week ago.
Johan Williams appeared before a packed courtroom and seemed confident, often staring at police officers and smiling on one occassion.
The State has indicated that Williams is now also being charged with the murder of Maria Isaacs.
Her body was found buried in a shallow grave just outside the Boland town, two days after detectives found Matthyssen’s body.
Williams is accused of having lured both women to Wellington, claiming to have organised jobs for them.
But both women were not seen or heard from again and were found dead instead.
A skeleton was also dug up along the R45 highway a day after Isaacs’ body was found.
It is thought to belong to another woman who was in contact with the accused.
Police have yet to establish a link.
