Mabuza: MeerKAT launch step in right direction for SA

The deputy president says there can't be any development in the science and technology field, without research and innovation.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has described the launch of 64 radio satellite dishes in the Karoo on Friday as the "first step" to developing South Africa’s science economy.

Mabuza is in the Northern Cape, along with other senior government officials, for the launch of the MeerKAT array.

It will be the biggest and most sensitive radio telescope in the southern hemisphere until the Square Kilometre Array is completed.

#MeerKAT 64 satellite dishes at the MeerKAT site in the Northern Cape are beaming with pride. The precursor to the Square Kilometre Array, in the Karoo, will officially be launched today. KB pic.twitter.com/hal9FPCf8Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018

Mabuza says there can't be any development in the science and technology field, without research and innovation.

He says Friday’s launch is a step in the right direction.

“This is a good platform to enable us to study, learn and a lot of things. In the process, we will invent new technologies that will be able to be used by generations to come. So, we are still very far from that point but this it’s going to open all the gates.”

Deputy President David Mabuza unveils a plaque to mark the completion of the MeerKAT 64-antenna radio telescope during the official launch of the 64-antenna MeerKAT array as a precursor to the SKA telescope in Carnarvon, Northern Cape. pic.twitter.com/zR3DYOrlXp — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) July 13, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)