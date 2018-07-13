[LISTEN] 'Nene asked unions to bring ideas of how to fund wage demands'

CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies speaks deputy editor of the 'Financial Mail' Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the Eskom wage talks deadlock.

CAPE TOWN – As the deadlock between unions representing Eskom employees and the power utility’s management continues, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has been called in to intervene to stop the wage strike.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity are demanding an 8% salary hike this year and 8.5% for the next two years.

Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to the deputy editor of the Financial Mail, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, who says Nene has asked the trade unions to tell him how they think their wage demands should be funded.

“Nhlanhla Nene said that the meeting will only happen if you bring one idea where the money to increase your salaries should come from.”

