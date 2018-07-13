Kimberley police on alert following violent protests

On Thursday, a large group of residents peacefully marched to the municipal buildings to hand over a memorandum demanding the suspension of the municipal manager and chief financial officer over alleged corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on high alert in Kimberley amid widespread violent protests.

ANC ward councillor Perdy van Wyk says violence broke out after the mayor addressed the crowd.

"We can't charge the municipal manager. Council is the one that can charge the municipal manager. The people didn't want to hear that. They wanted the municipal manager and the CFO gone. So they went on a rampage, where there was violence, stones were thrown and vandalism..."

Van Wyk says the municipal manager and CFO have been placed on voluntary leave from Friday.

The police's Mashay Gamaldien: "Currently the situation in the greater Kimberley area has subsided, although there are incidents of looting in Roodepan and Galeshewe. The CBD at this stage is quiet but all areas are being patrolled by police."