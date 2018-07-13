Kidnapped Parow businessman's family hopeful of safe return

Family spokesperson Waleed Brown says they have not received any information from the police about the investigation and reiterated that reports on the ransom that have emerged this week are unconfirmed and untrue.

CAPE TOWN - Five days after a Parow businessman was kidnapped without a trace, his family is growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Liyaqat Parker (65) was allegedly abducted outside his business in The Greens on Monday.

Five men allegedly overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.

While police remain tight-lipped about the investigation, Parker's family is hopeful that he will return home safely.

Family spokesperson Waleed Brown says they have not received any information from the police about the investigation and reiterated that reports on the ransom that have emerged this week are unconfirmed and untrue.

"The appeal from the family is for anyone with credible information to come forward and then of course to appeal for the safety of Mr Parker."

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council says they are extremely concerned about the kidnapping of Muslim businessmen.

Parker's abduction has brought the total number of kidnappings to four over the last two years.

The MJC's Mishka Daries: "It's a huge concern for the MJC. We have made contact with SAPS and aked them to deal with this mattter as urgently as possible and try and find some form of a solution."

The SAPS says investigators have given the kidnapping case their due attention and is being investigated by provincial detectives.