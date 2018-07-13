Kganyago: New Madiba notes, coins a reminder to SA of his good work

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the Nelson Mandela commemorative notes will serve as a reminder to all South Africans of the good work Madiba did for the country.

PRETORIA – South Africa Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago says that the Nelson Mandela commemorative notes highlight the former president's historical journey and will touch the lives of many through trade, just as he did.

Kganyago spoke in Pretoria on Friday at the launch of the bank notes and R5 coins in honour of Madiba’s centenary year.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene delivered the keynote address earlier.

#Mandela100 The commemorative notes show Mandela's journey from the Eastern Cape all the way to Soweto. KM pic.twitter.com/HYHW6ONuyd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018

#Mandela100 The South African Reserve Bank has introduced he new currency for Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. KM pic.twitter.com/mKGD7CBl3O — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2018

He says the Reserve Bank will not compromise on the security features embedded in the bank notes.

“The Sarb must, without fear or favour, ensure that the buying power of the currency is protected. We, therefore, strive to ensure that the public trust in our banknotes and coins, as well as in the Sarb as the institution that issues them, is maintained.”

The bank will also be launching a mobile app to educate the public on the security features of bank notes as well as the life and times of Mandela.

