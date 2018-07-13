Grayston bridge inquiry completes work, awaits closing arguments
Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the temporary bridge caved in on the busy Johannesburg highway in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - The M1 Grayston bridge inquiry has finally completed its work and says it now awaits submissions on closing arguments.
Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the temporary bridge caved in on the busy Johannesburg highway in 2015.
The Labour Department set up the inquiry to probe contraventions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the exact circumstances which led to the collapse.
The inquiry has heard testimony from various stakeholders and witnesses including construction company Murray and Roberts and the Johannesburg Development Agency.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Kaizer Chiefs name Giovanni Solinas as new coach
-
Gordhan says SA may be experiencing 'Bell Pottinger Part II'
-
Man injured after crashing vehicle off Camps Bay cliff
-
Man dies after falling from 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
Phumzile Dube's family await justice in Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.