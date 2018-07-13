Grayston bridge inquiry completes work, awaits closing arguments

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the temporary bridge caved in on the busy Johannesburg highway in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - The M1 Grayston bridge inquiry has finally completed its work and says it now awaits submissions on closing arguments.

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the scaffolding around the temporary bridge caved in on the busy Johannesburg highway in 2015.

The Labour Department set up the inquiry to probe contraventions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the exact circumstances which led to the collapse.

The inquiry has heard testimony from various stakeholders and witnesses including construction company Murray and Roberts and the Johannesburg Development Agency.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)