Gordhan says SA may be experiencing 'Bell Pottinger Part II'

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gorhan says the country is having to deal with other fake news entities.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says South Africa may be experiencing what he calls Bell Pottinger Part Two, which involves certain media houses attacking those who try to do the right thing.

Gordhan was speaking at the 40th birthday celebration of the National Press Club on Thursday.

Bell Pottinger is a UK PR company that was paid by the Guptas to assist in misleading the public about state capture.

Gorhan says the country is having to deal with other fake news entities.

It emerged this week that Gordhan held an undisclosed meeting with Judge Robert Nugent who is chairing the commission on inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

The meeting was only confirmed after enquiries from the media.

While Nugent later said the meeting was above board the EFF says the information should have been volunteered.

The party is now calling on Nugent to recuse himself from the commission.