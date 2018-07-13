Family of slain Armsta boss Sam Budzwa feel let down by police

JOHANNESBURG - The family of murdered Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) boss Sam Budzwa say they believe if threats on his life were taken more seriously, he might still be alive.

Budzwa and a colleague died in a shooting in Marlboro in Sandton on Thursday, while a third person survived.

Police are investigating but are yet to determine the motive for the murders.

Family spokesperson Albert Siaga says he feels the police should have done more to protect Budzwa as his life had been threatened before.

“We feel that we were let down by the police. For someone to be killed in front of the police is unheard of.”

In 2016, Budzwa first raised the alarm about threats being made on his life allegedly by rival association members.

It’s understood that in Thursday’s attack, Budzwa and his colleagues were followed by gunmen to Marlboro where they opened fire while the car was escorted by police officers.

Budzwa leaves behind his wife and three children.

