Duduzane Zuma’s legal team hopes to have homicide trial date soon

PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma’s defence team hopes to have his culpable homicide matter to go trial before the end of the year.

Zuma made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday before his case was postponed for six weeks.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son is accused of negligently causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

Advocate Mike Hellens told the court that the defence team will assess the case docket and if they are satisfied with the information, [they] hope to have a trial date when the case returns on 23 August.

After Zuma had left the court precinct, the media frenzy which had followed him turned its attention to BLF members who had confronted AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel.

The State’s decision to prosecute the former president’s son had been brought about by the lobby group’s decision to pursue a private prosecution.

BLF told Kriel he had no right to speak on the matter and urged him as a so-called settler to move to Europe.

Kriel was escorted off the premises by the police.

On Thursday Kriel said their decision to initiate a private prosecution against Zuma is also a victory for Dube’s family.

The lobby group took up the case on behalf of Dube’s family and led to the National Prosecuting Authority reviewing its decision not to prosecute Zuma.