Dam levels in EC & NC continue to drop

Earlier this year the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs lifted the drought disaster in the two provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Eastern and Northern Cape are continuing to drop despite national government dropping its state of disaster.

Earlier this year the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs lifted the drought disaster in the two provinces.

The Eastern Cape is in desperate need of rain. The province’s overall dam levels are 61.1%.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “But the Eastern Cape is particularly of concern, especially around the NBM [Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality] area. Because those continue to drop.”

The situation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has worsened, with dam levels dipping to below 20%. Council has this week implemented level C water restrictions in order to keep the taps open.

Meanwhile, dam levels in the Northern Cape are at 85.5% full compared to 93% last year.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)