'CPS must stop its obstructionist & destructive behaviour'

There are fresh tensions between CPS and Sassa - this time, accusations that company employees are persuading grant recipients not to sign up for the new gold cards.

CAPE TOWN – Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reported alleged attempts by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)’ employees to interfere with the migration of recipients to the new payment system to both the police and the Constitutional Court.

But the company’s CEO Herman Kotze says he’s not aware of any issues.

Shabangu and Cabinet colleague Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the claims of CPS interference at a briefing on Thursday.

In May, Sassa accused CPS of refusing to allow teams into pay points while CPS hit back saying they’d received no advance notice they were coming.

There are fresh tensions between CPS and Sassa - this time, accusations that company employees are persuading grant recipients not to sign up for the new gold cards

Mokonyane said: “CPS must stop its obstructionist and destructive behaviour. We warn everyone who seeks to disrupt the card-swopping process to desist from doing so.”

Kotze says he’s unaware of the allegations.

“It’s got absolutely nothing to do with us in terms of how those people are being approached. And I think the allegation that CPS is frustrating the process is maybe deflecting the attention away from the inherent problems that they’ve experienced over the past month.”

Kotze says CPS will abide by the Constitutional Court’s order that it terminates its services by the end of September – a deadline that both Sassa and the Post Office are under pressure to meet.

NET1 DENIES

Net1 has denied claims by Shabangu that its subsidiary CPS is preying on social grant beneficences.

Net1 CEO Herman Kotze said: “On Tuesday this week, we arrived to pay the cash point beneficiaries, but as we were about to leave we were prevented from doing so by about 100 beneficiaries with Sassa cards, saying they had not been paid and they insisted that we pay them. We had no other choice, as they insisted, in issuing them with these new cards.