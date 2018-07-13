Popular Topics
Go

Concerns that violent Hermanus protests could continue today

Protesters say they won't stop until a community activist arrested during protests earlier this week is released from custody.

A second day of violent protests has taken place in Hermanus. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – There are concerns that violent protests could continue in Hermanus on Friday.

On Thursday, police and hundreds of protesters clashed in Zwelihle and Mount Pleasant.

Protesters say they won't stop until a community activist arrested during protests earlier this week is released from custody.

A section of the Walker Bay Recycling Plant has been torched while the Hermanus Swimming Pool has also come under attack during the violent protests.

Mount Pleasant resident Carolus Titus relies on the recycling plant for an income, trading in scrap metal for a small fee.

Residents were caught in the middle of clashes between protesters and police officers.

Demonstrators pelted police officers with rocks and petrol bombs, also burning tyres in the roads.

Officers retaliated by firing rubber bullets, lobbing stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd.

At least eight people have been arrested.

VIDEO: Hermanus protests enter a second day

