Concerns that violent Hermanus protests could continue today
Protesters say they won't stop until a community activist arrested during protests earlier this week is released from custody.
CAPE TOWN – There are concerns that violent protests could continue in Hermanus on Friday.
On Thursday, police and hundreds of protesters clashed in Zwelihle and Mount Pleasant.
Protesters say they won't stop until a community activist arrested during protests earlier this week is released from custody.
A section of the Walker Bay Recycling Plant has been torched while the Hermanus Swimming Pool has also come under attack during the violent protests.
Mount Pleasant resident Carolus Titus relies on the recycling plant for an income, trading in scrap metal for a small fee.
Residents were caught in the middle of clashes between protesters and police officers.
Demonstrators pelted police officers with rocks and petrol bombs, also burning tyres in the roads.
Officers retaliated by firing rubber bullets, lobbing stun grenades and tear gas at the crowd.
At least eight people have been arrested.
VIDEO: Hermanus protests enter a second day
Popular in Local
-
Armsta confirms chairman gunned down in Marlboro
-
Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
Grindrod Bank says forced to charge Sassa beneficiaries to cover costs
-
SA urges Saudi Arabia to produce more oil to help decrease petrol price
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
Will Eskom afford to pay over 7% salary increases for 2018?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.