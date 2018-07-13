At least 11 killed in gang related shootings across CT

At least 11 people have been killed in areas including Mitchells Plain, Strandfontein and Bonteheuwel.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a deadly week in some of Cape Town's gang-riddled communities.

Factreton has also seen a spike in gang-related violence in recent weeks, with residents calling for additional police to be deployed to the police station in the area.

In the latest incident in Lentegeur on Thursday, three people were shot and killed while travelling in a car at the intersection of Eisleben and Morgenster Roads.

It's believed the men were making their way to Mitchells Plain when unknown gunmen fired several shots at them and sped off. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, deadly gang shootings continue unabated in Bonteheuwel.

Councillor Angus McKenzie says that at least five alleged gang members have been killed in the area since last week Thursday following the murder of a gang leader.

“Bonteheuwel has over 65,000 residents, however, we don’t have a fully functional police station but a satellite station that really just servicesproof of address and affidavits. There are thousands of children that have had to endure this nightmare on a daily basis.”

McKenzie says that since writing an open letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele about a week ago, stressing a desperate need for help in the community, he's received no response.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)