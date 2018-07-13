Armsta confirms chairman gunned down in Marlboro

Details around the shooting are still sketchy but it’s understood Sam Budzwa received threats on his life over the past two years.

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) has confirmed its chairman Sam Budzwa has been shot dead along with another member in Marlboro, Sandton.

The pair were targeted on Thursday afternoon. Armsta says a third person is recovering in hospital.

Details around the shooting are still sketchy but it’s understood the chairman received threats on his life over the past two years.

Armsta's public relation officer John Mnisi explains how it happened.

“The police we escorting them to their homes and all of a sudden two cars appeared and started shooting. I’m very shocked because I know him personally.”

Minisi says Budzwa was being escorted home by police when a group of men opened fire on his vehicle.

While police have not confirmed this, Mnisi has accused officers of not doing enough to protect his colleagues.

“They were there. They saw everything. Not from now, since 2016 they were attempts, then we started talking to the police.”

Two years ago, Armsta accused police of failing to enforce a court order instructing a rival association to stop intimidating its drivers working along the Mall of Africa route.

Three people were wounded in taxi violence outside the mall.

In May 2016, one person was killed in a shooting believed to be taxi-related in Alexandra.