ANC Gauteng ‘ready to defend’ court challenge over Sedibeng regional conference

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says it is ready for a legal battle after disgruntled party members approached the court seeking to challenge the outcome of its Sedibeng regional elective conference.

Party members want the conference to be declared null and void and have called for the new leadership to be dissolved.

This court challenge comes after the provincial ANC regions concluded their conferences last weekend.

Gauteng ANC spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: “As the ANC in Gauteng, we remain ready to defend ourselves [and] all our conferences against any court challenge. Already our lawyers are busy now looking at the papers that we have been served with.”

The ANC has faced other court bids by its members in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)