Activist groups call for govt support to tackle gender violence

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town organisations have called for more action, support and funding from government to address the scourge of gender-based violence as it continues to increase.

According to the SA Police Service (SAPS) crime statistics, which is from April 2016 to March 2017, three police stations in the Western Cape are high on the list for highest reported sexual violence and rape cases.

On Thursday, men in the emergency services and organisations, participated in the 100 Men March to create awareness around violence against women and children.

According to the SAPS statistics, from April 2016 to March 2017, Nyanga Police Station has the highest number of sexual offences cases in the country with 356 reported cases.

In the same category, Gugulethu station places sixth with 238 reported cases followed by Mfuleni station with 230.

Nyanga Police Station also ranks third in the country for rape, with 256 reported cases.

The Mitchell's Plain Network Opposing Abuse's Mareldea Sonday says that more empowerment and support programmes are needed but cannot do this with limited funding.

The centre says that over the past three months, it has seen 55 trauma clients who were victims of abuse and 452 people who came in for domestic violence cases.

“There’s so much to do and so little resources. If you get funded, it’s for specific things. You cannot do what sometimes needs to be done.”

Sonke Gender Justice's Marike Keller is calling for a national strategic plan on gender based violence, which outlines what government and civil society should do to address abuse against women and children.

“We need a coordinated response, so we need enough funding and budgets to be allocated to departments that do work around gender-based violence.”

