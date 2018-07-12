Woolies customers can return recalled rice product for full refund

The rice mix contains frozen sweetcorn from a factory in Hungary which has been implicated as the potential source of a listeria outbreak in Europe.

CAPE TOWN - Woolworths says customers in possession of its frozen savoury rice mix can return the product for a full refund.

The item was removed from shelves following a worldwide recall.

Woolworths Karin Carstensen said: “We have tested the product [and] have found it to be compliant. However, because it contains the sweetcorn from Hungary, the company that produces it has been obliged to recall it as they have been instructed by the European Union.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)