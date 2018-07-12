WC drought costs tourism sector R1bn in revenue
Investment agency Wesgro says that over the past 24 months, international visitors were hesitant to visit the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape tourism industry has lost a billion rand in revenue as a result of the worst drought in more than a century.
Investment agency Wesgro says that over the past 24 months, international visitors were hesitant to visit the province.
It hasn’t been a great year for tourism in the Western Cape.
It’s understood that the fear of taps running dry affected consumer behaviour and influenced potential visitors from across the globe.
Chief marketing officer at Wesgro, Judy Lain, says that her office received many concerns from the international community.
"In 2017, Western Cape saw another double digit growth of 10% and then we look at quarter 1 for 2018, we see a decline of 10% so we’ve gone backwards 10% in terms of growth . If we look at quarters 2, 3 and 4, we see a 15% decline.”
Lain says the drought had a massive effect on the numbers.
She says that government and the private sector are together contacting international partners to say that the Western Cape is open for business.
Dam levels are recovering, but the province still has water restrictions in place, with Cape Town enforcing level 6b restrictions, limiting citizens to 50 litres per person per day.
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.